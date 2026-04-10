UP electoral roll swells by 84 lakh after special revision

Uttar Pradesh's electorate experiences a significant boost with over 84 lakh new voters added after the Special Intensive Revision.

IMAGE: People arrive for document verification under the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Prayagraj, Prayagraj, February 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh's voter count increased by over 84 lakh after the Special Intensive Revision.

The final voter list shows a rise in both male and female voters, with male voters numbering 7,30,71,071 and female voters 6,09,09,525.

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group has risen to 17,63,360, accounting for 1.32 per cent of the total electorate.

The gender ratio in Uttar Pradesh has improved to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters.

Prayagraj recorded the highest increase in voters at 3,29,421, followed by Lucknow, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Jaunpur.

Uttar Pradesh's electorate grew by over 84 lakh to 13.39 crore after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to the final voter list published on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Bhawan Media Centre here, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the SIR exercise was conducted from October 27, 2025, to April 10, 2026, covering all 75 districts, 403 assembly constituencies and polling stations across the state.

He said the 166-day exercise was carried out with the contribution of 75 District Election Officers (DEOs), 403 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 12,758 Assistant EROs, 18,026 BLO supervisors and 1,77,516 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). In addition, 5,82,877 booth-level agents of recognised political parties and crores of voters extended cooperation.

Print, electronic and digital media also played a key role in awareness efforts, he added.

Male voters account for 54%, females 45.45%

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll published on January 6, 2026, had a total of 12,55,56,025 voters, including 6.88 crore male voters, 5.67 crore female voters and 4,119 third gender voters.

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group stood at 3,33,981, while the gender ratio was 824 female voters per 1,000 male voters.

The final electoral roll published on April 10 shows the total number of voters at 13,39,84,792, he said.

Of these, male voters number 7,30,71,071 (around 54 per cent), female voters 6,09,09,525 (45.46 per cent) and third gender voters 4,206 (less than 0.01 per cent).

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group has risen to 17,63,360, accounting for 1.32 per cent of the total electorate. The gender ratio has also improved to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters.

Key Findings of the Voter Roll Revision

Comparing the draft and final rolls, Rinwa said the total increase in the number of voters is 84,28,767. This includes an increase of 42,27,902 male voters, 42,00,778 female voters and 87 third gender voters.

The 18-19 age group registered a rise of 14,29,379 voters, while the gender ratio improved by 10 points from 824 to 834, he said.

District-Wise Voter Increase

Among districts, Prayagraj recorded the highest increase in voters at 3,29,421, followed by Lucknow at 2,85,961, Bareilly at over 2,57,000, Ghaziabad at 2,43,666 and Jaunpur at 2,37,590.

The CEO said the successful completion of the revision exercise reflects coordinated efforts by election officials, political parties and voters across the state.