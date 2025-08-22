HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP deputy CM Maurya seeks renaming of Aligarh as 'Harigarh'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 22, 2025 00:44 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday demanded that Aligarh be renamed "Harigarh" just like Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie with state deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya (left) and Brajesh Pathak and others during the launch of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, in Lucknow, August 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh, Maurya said that it was his wish that "Babuji", as Singh is popularly known, be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Kalyan Singh, a native of Aligarh who served twice as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, is remembered for his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and for steering the BJP's early growth in the state.

 

"You all know Ayodhya was once called Faizabad. But under the leadership of our respected chief minister (Adityanath), it was renamed Ayodhya again. Similarly, Prayagraj was earlier known as Allahabad. Just two days ago, Shahjahanpur's Jalalabad was renamed Parshurampuri. Then there should be no delay in renaming Aligarh to Harigarh," Maurya said.

The deputy CM shared the stage with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, and other dignitaries, who paid homage to Kalyan Singh.

Maurya also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) from the stage, saying the opposition party's pitch on PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) is "nothing but divide and rule".

"On Babuji's death anniversary, we pledge to uproot the SP's cycle (party symbol) and send it to Saifai. That will be a true tribute to Babuji," he said, drawing applause from BJP workers present.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
