News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP court summons Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Amit Shah in 2018

UP court summons Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Amit Shah in 2018

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 28, 2023 01:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An MP-MLA court has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2018 defamation case over alleged "objectionable" comments he made against Union minister Amit Shah, the petitioner's counsel said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting for the Telangana assembly elections, at Andole, in Sangareddy, November 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

During a hearing on the case on Monday, MP/MLA court judge Yogesh Yadav summoned Gandhi on December 16, advocate Santosh Pandey said.

 

The defamation case was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra in 2018 against the Congress leader for allegedly making "objectionable" comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.

The complainant had referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP which claims to believe in honest and clean politics has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the remark.

About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai had discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when Shah was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC stays Rahul's conviction, over to LS speaker now
SC stays Rahul's conviction, over to LS speaker now
SC stays promotion of Rahul case magistrate, 67 others
SC stays promotion of Rahul case magistrate, 67 others
Should have been more careful: Court on Rahul plea
Should have been more careful: Court on Rahul plea
As terror attacks mount, govt reviews Jammu security
As terror attacks mount, govt reviews Jammu security
AFC Cup: Odisha FC down Mohun Bagan in goal fest
AFC Cup: Odisha FC down Mohun Bagan in goal fest
Delhi police arrest Canada terrorist's shooters
Delhi police arrest Canada terrorist's shooters
'It is always a tough challenge in Bangladesh'
'It is always a tough challenge in Bangladesh'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Legal issues in Rahul's plea against defamation: HC

Legal issues in Rahul's plea against defamation: HC

HC extends Rahul's relief in Modi 'defamation' case

HC extends Rahul's relief in Modi 'defamation' case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances