Rediff.com  » News » Conversion accused found with 30 Pak numbers in phone: UP police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 15, 2023 01:29 IST
A man accused of running a religious conversion racket has allegedly been found to have 30 Pakistani contacts saved in his phones, police in Gaziabad said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Police personnel take Shahnawaz Maqsood Khan, accused in the Ghaziabad gaming app conversion racket, to the district combined hospital for medical examination, at Sanjay Nagar, in Ghaziabad, June 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo has also been found to have been operating at least six email ids, one of which with a few emails from Pakistan in the inbox, they said.

 

The police have seized Khan's two mobile phones and also his CPU for further investigation.

He was operating six email ids, two of which he purchased for online gaming, DCP city Nipun Agarwal said.

Khan was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday by a Ghaziabad court where he was produced after being brought from Maharashtra's Thane on a transit remand.

The DCP said the police's cyber crime cell is scrutinising the 30 phone numbers to find out more details about them. He said police will invoke National Security Act against Khan if anything incriminating comes up against him in connection with the phone numbers.

Khan is presently lodged in the district jail, and police will seek his remand from the district court for further interrogation, the DCP said.

A Kavi Nagar area resident had on May 30 filed a police complaint alleging his son was lured to convert to Islam through an online gaming app.

The police on Sunday arrested Khan from a relative's place in Maharashtra's Alibagh in Raigad district. Khan hails from Thane's Mumbra Township.
A court in Maharashtra's Thane had on Monday granted the Uttar Pradesh Police transit remand of Khan.

