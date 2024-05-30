News
UP BJP leader, 3 aides held for attacking cop, tearing uniform

UP BJP leader, 3 aides held for attacking cop, tearing uniform

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 30, 2024 17:45 IST
Four people, including a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and tearing the uniform of a sub-inspector in Mathura, the police said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional superintendent of police (city) Arvind Kumar said the incident happened late Tuesday night.

 

The police received information about a fight between two groups at Balajipuram intersection of highway police station area following which sub-inspector Chetan Bhardwaj and a constable were sent to the spot, he said.

A purported video of the alleged incident is circulating on social media, where the accused BJP leader, Dinesh Kumar, is seen misbehaving with SI Bhardwaj by holding the collar of his uniform.

According to the police, the car of a person named Neeraj had collided with the motorcycle of Kumar, who is also the husband of the Balajipuram ward councilor. This led to an argument between them which quickly escalated.

Upon receiving this information, when Bhardwaj and the constable reached the spot, Kumar and his aides abused the SI and beat him up, ACP Kumar said, adding that his uniform was also torn in the incident.

Later, additional superintendent of police Arvind Kumar reached the spot with police force and took the BJP leader and his three aides into custody.

On Wednesday, a case was registered and the accused were produced before a magistrate court, which sent them to a 14-day judicial custody.

ACP Kumar said a medical examination of SI Bhardwaj was also conducted. After the investigation is completed, a charge sheet will be filed against the accused in the case, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
More like this

Ayodhya: Female cop's attacker killed in encounter

Ayodhya: Female cop's attacker killed in encounter

'Terror incident' at UP temple: IIT grad injures cops

'Terror incident' at UP temple: IIT grad injures cops

