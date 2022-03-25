News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev makes it to Yogi 2.0 too

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev makes it to Yogi 2.0 too

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 25, 2022 20:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An influential Other Backward Class leader and currently the state Bharatiya Janata Party president, Swatantra Dev Singh was named Congress Singh by his parents.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh during a meeting with Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, March 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Born on February 13, 1964 in a village of Mirzapur district, he changed his name after joining the BJP.

 

Singh, who belongs to the backward Kurmi caste and played a crucial role in paving the way for the party's second consecutive win in the UP Assembly polls, was elevated to the post of the state BJP chief in 2019.

Singh had started his career as a reporter for a Hindi daily in 1986.

He was made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led previous government and earlier held various positions in the party, including that of its state vice-president and general secretary.

He also held the post of the the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

At present, Singh is a member of the state Legislative Council and had played a crucial role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 and 2017 election rallies in UP.

Singh holds BSc degree from Bundelkhand University.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies
Meet Danish Ansari, lone Muslim minister in Yogi 2.0
Meet Danish Ansari, lone Muslim minister in Yogi 2.0
'Immensely satisfied' Cummins excited for India trip
'Immensely satisfied' Cummins excited for India trip
IRRESISTIBLE! Sonam's Summer Look
IRRESISTIBLE! Sonam's Summer Look
BCCI to launch Women's IPL by 2023
BCCI to launch Women's IPL by 2023
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces
24 ministers axed in UP to make way for new faces
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi

People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi

'Yogi will build his image as PM material'

'Yogi will build his image as PM material'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances