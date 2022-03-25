News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meet Danish Ansari, lone Muslim minister in Yogi 2.0

Meet Danish Ansari, lone Muslim minister in Yogi 2.0

Source: PTI
March 25, 2022 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Danish Azad Ansari is the only Muslim face in new Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Hailing from Ballia, Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the minister of state for minorities welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.

 

Ansari took oath as a minister of state. 

Thirty-two-year-old Danish had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad when he was a student at Lucknow University, from where he completed his graduation.

He was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in the Yogi government in October 2018, with a minister of state status. 

Danish was appointed the general secretary of the minorities cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party just before the assembly elections. 

He has done his schooling from Ballia's Holy Cross School.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
'Bulldozer Baba' Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
Brajesh Pathak replaces Dinesh Sharma as dy CM
Brajesh Pathak replaces Dinesh Sharma as dy CM
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
KP Maurya back as Yogi's deputy despite poll rout
Wang Yi sets out 3 points for India-China ties
Wang Yi sets out 3 points for India-China ties
Bethica Das' Kasuri Idli Recipe
Bethica Das' Kasuri Idli Recipe
ICC suspends South African batter after dope test fail
ICC suspends South African batter after dope test fail
Modi aide, ex-babu AK Sharma makes it to UP ministry
Modi aide, ex-babu AK Sharma makes it to UP ministry
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies

Yogi takes oath as UP CM; Maurya, Pathak his deputies

And Yogi Takes Charge!

And Yogi Takes Charge!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances