Meet Danish Ansari, lone Muslim minister in Yogi 2.0

Danish Azad Ansari is the only Muslim face in new Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath.

Hailing from Ballia, Ansari replaced Mohsin Raza, who served as the minister of state for minorities welfare in the previous Yogi Adityanath government.

Ansari took oath as a minister of state.

Thirty-two-year-old Danish had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad when he was a student at Lucknow University, from where he completed his graduation.

He was nominated to the Urdu Language Committee in the Yogi government in October 2018, with a minister of state status.

Danish was appointed the general secretary of the minorities cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party just before the assembly elections.

He has done his schooling from Ballia's Holy Cross School.