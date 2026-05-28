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Unitech Reports Rs 441 Crore Net Loss For March Quarter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 28, 2026 19:25 IST

Unitech Ltd's financial struggles continue as the realty firm announces a consolidated net loss of Rs 441 crore for the March quarter, impacting thousands of homebuyers.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Unitech Ltd reports a consolidated net loss of Rs 441 crore for the quarter ending March 2026.
  • The company's total income increased to Rs 145.31 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26.
  • Unitech's net loss for the entire FY26 stood at Rs 2,455.73 crore.
  • The company faces a significant cash crunch, causing delays in housing projects.
  • Approximately 22,000 customers are affected by the delays in Unitech's Delhi-NCR projects.

Realty firm Unitech Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 441 crore for the quarter ended March 2026.

Its net loss stood at Rs 309.95 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Unitech's Income and Losses

Total income rose to Rs 145.31 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 from Rs 126.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

For the entire FY26, the company's net loss stood at Rs 2,455.73 crore against Rs 2,593.47 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total income increased to Rs 566.80 crore from Rs 396.80 crore in the 2024-25.

Government Intervention and Customer Impact

In 2020, the company's board was superseded by the central government on the Supreme Court's direction.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposed the constitution of a new board, which was approved by the apex court on January 20, 2020.

Unitech Ltd is facing a huge cash crunch, resulting in significant delays in the execution of its housing projects, primarily in Delhi-NCR. Around 22,000 customers are stuck in various projects of the company.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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