Union minister RK Ranjan Singh's house set on fire in Manipur

Violence continues in the northeastern state of Manipur, with miscreants torching the residence of Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Imphal's Kongba on Thursday night.

IMAGE: View of damaged official residence of the state Minister Nemcha Kipgen after it was set on fire by unidentified people at Lamphel area, in Imphal West district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The residence in Imphal was set on fire while the minister was in Kerala.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It is extremely sad to see what happened last night. I was told that more than 50 miscreants attacked my home at around 10 pm. Damage has been done to the ground floor and the first floor of my residence. Neither me or anybody from my family was present during that time. Thankfully, nobody got injured."

While Singh comes from the Meiti community, he has continued to appeal to both sides to stay away from violence and restore peace in the state.

"An eye for an eye will make the whole world go blind. Violence doesn't help any cause. Those who are indulging in this violence are doing a huge disservice to the nation. It also reflects that they are enemies of humanity," Singh tells ANI.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

The state has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.