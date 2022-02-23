News
Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni votes amid heavy security in Lakhimpur

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni votes amid heavy security in Lakhimpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 23, 2022 16:37 IST
Surrounded by a large number of security personnel, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Mishra, embroiled in a major controversy involving his son, cast his vote in Lakhimpur Kheri for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Wednesday.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs did not speak to the media, neither while going into the polling booth at a school in Banwaripur nor when he came out after casting his vote.

Purported videos on social media showed Mishra, whose vote falls in the Nighasan assembly constituency, walking to and fro the voting centre around 11.30 am flanked by an unusually large number of security personnel.

 

A central minister, Mishra hogged limelight in October 2021 when eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence in the Tikunia area in his native district in Lakhimpur Kheri.

His son Ashish Mishra was an accused in the case and was arrested.

Ashish was earlier this month granted bail by the Allahabad high court, prompting families of the deceased farmers to move the Supreme Court over the matter.

The voter turnout in Lakhimpur Kheri stood at 26.28 per cent till 11 am, according to the Election Commission.

The voting closes at 6 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
