HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Union Cabinet to meet on April 30, 1st since Pahalgam attack

Union Cabinet to meet on April 30, 1st since Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 14:09 IST

x

The Union Cabinet will be meeting on Wednesday for the first time since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair the Union Cabinet meeting . Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been convened at 11 am on Wednesday.

There was no meeting of the Union Cabinet last week and only the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had met on April 23 and had condemned the terror attack.

 

After the CCS meeting, India had on Wednesday last announced a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Among other measures, India announced expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the over six-decade-old Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India's Response Will Be Big'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'India will look into hurting the Pakistani army's interest'
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'Pahalgam attack has a Hamas footprint'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'
'Some big, punitive action is being planned'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

VIDEOS

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night3:18

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 5th straight night

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in Mumbai's Bandra1:36

Fire-Robot in action to battle massive mall blaze in...

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie0:46

Suhana Khan steps out looking chic in a gray hoodie

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD