Rediff.com  » News » 'Unacceptable': India reacts as UK envoy visits PoK

'Unacceptable': India reacts as UK envoy visits PoK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 13, 2024 19:58 IST
India has registered a strong protest with the United Kingdom over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.

IMAGE: British High Commissioner to Islamabad Jane Marriott posted photos of her visit to Mirpur on her social media. Photograph: Kind courtesy @JaneMarriottUK on X

The ministry of external affairs said such 'infringement' of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is 'unacceptable'.

 

'India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on January 10,' it said.

'Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement,' the MEA said.

'The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,' it said in a statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
