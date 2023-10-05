News
'Respect our sovereignty': India raises concerns over US envoy's trip to PoK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 05, 2023 23:36 IST
India on Thursday said it raised its concerns with the United States over American envoy to Islamabad Donald Blome's recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and called on the world community to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

IMAGE: US envoy to Pakistan, Donald Blome.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

He also rejected US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti drawing a parallel to Blome's travel to Gilgit-Baltistan to an American delegation's visit to Srinagar to attend meetings relating to G20.

 

"Our position on the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir being an integral part of India is well known. We would urge the international community to respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said when asked about Blome's visit.

"We have raised our concerns about that visit by the US ambassador to Pakistan with the US side," he said.

Blome visited Gilgit-Baltistan last month.

Asked about Garcetti's comments on the matter, Bagchi said: "We do not think the two situations are equivalent."

In October last year too, India raised its concerns with the US after Blome visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

When asked about Blome's visit, Garcetti said two weeks ago: "It's not my place to react to the United States ambassador in Pakistan but I know he's been before, and we've had obviously part of our delegation in Jammu and Kashmir during the G20 as well."

He also said that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved by India and Pakistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
