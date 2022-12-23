News
Rediff.com  » News » Umar Khalid released from jail to attend sister's wedding

Umar Khalid released from jail to attend sister's wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 23, 2022 14:33 IST
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid was released from the Tihar jail in Delhi on Friday after he was granted interim bail for a week to attend his sister's wedding, officials said.

According to prison officials, Khalid was released on Friday morning.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the relief to Khalid, who was arrested in a case related to the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

 

Khalid has been granted bail till December 30.

The former student leader had moved an application seeking interim bail for two weeks to attend his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
