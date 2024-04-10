News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Delhi police

Umar Khalid amplified narrative using celebs: Delhi police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2024 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police told a court on Tuesday that former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid amplified a false narrative in his favour through social media, completing its arguments against his bail plea in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

IMAGE: Former JNU student Umar Khalid. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khalid is an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots. He has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The arguments against Khalid's bail plea were made on Tuesday before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad said Khalid's mobile phone data revealed he was in contact with some actors, politicians, activists and celebrities and sent them some links by certain news portals against the Delhi Police.

 

These links were sent with a request to share them on their social media accounts to set a particular narrative and amplify it.

Citing his chats with these people -- who have a considerable social media following -- Prasad said Khalid amplified his narrative as part of a conspiracy.

The SPP also played a video clip in the court, where Khalid's father was being interviewed by a news portal.

The SPP said his father told the portal that they did not have faith in the Supreme Court.

"They don't have faith in the Supreme Court, and, therefore they came to the trial court. This is how they are creating a narrative (in his favour)," he said.

The SPP said Khalid had requested members of a WhatsApp group to schedule protests after a particular top court proceeding.

He also rejected the contention of Khalid seeking parity with other co-accused, who have been granted bail.

The matter has been posted for Wednesday for rebuttal by Khalid's counsel.

Khalid and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law UAPA and several provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
'This is the price you pay for speaking out against Modi'
'This is the price you pay for speaking out against Modi'
'We think about him and it moistens our eyes'
'We think about him and it moistens our eyes'
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
'VinFast has committed $500 mn to TN'
'VinFast has committed $500 mn to TN'
Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film
Mrunal Steps Out To Watch A Film
Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi
Kriti, Rashmika, Raashii Celebrate Ugadi
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'

'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'

'My name is Umar Khalid, but I'm not a terrorist'

'My name is Umar Khalid, but I'm not a terrorist'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances