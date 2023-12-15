News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ULFA-I claims responsibility for blast near army station in Assam

ULFA-I claims responsibility for blast near army station in Assam

Source: PTI
December 15, 2023 14:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ULFA-Independent on Friday claimed responsibility for the blast near the gate of the army station in Assam's Jorhat district.

The 'mild blast' had occurred on Thursday night in a dustbin near the army gate in the town's Lichubari area, a defence spokesperson said.

Bomb experts have reached the spot and are ascertaining the explosives used in the blast, the spokesperson said.

There was no casualty or damage due to the blast, the third such incident near security establishments after Tinsukia and Sivasagar since November 22.

 

A massive search operation has been launched in the district and also in adjoining areas of Jorhat to nab the culprits.

Security has been tightened and patrolling intensified across Upper Assam districts.

ULFA-I, in the statement claiming responsibility for the blast, said the indigenous people had no cause to panic as the outfit is not against them but are carrying out the blasts due to the alleged efforts by the Director General of Police GP Singh to establish the outfit's demand as a "law and order problem and not a political issue".

The DGP or the Assam police is yet to respond to ULFA-I's allegation.

On Sunday, ULFA-I had in an e-mail "claimed responsibility for the two recent blasts in Tinsukia and Sivasagar" which was carried out in response to the 'arrogance' of Singh.

A grenade blast took place near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22 following which one person was arrested but police did not confirm the details of the sound of an explosion heard near a CRPF camp on December 9.

Following ULFA's earlier statement, the DGP had posted on 'X' that every personnel of Assam police, Army & CAPF take oath under the National Flag to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"We are committed to wipe out the remnants of terrorism that impedes growth of our state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use full might of law against those who stand in path of our state's growth, progress and development," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
Army steps in amid Assam Rifles vs Manipur police fight
Army steps in amid Assam Rifles vs Manipur police fight
'Suicides killing more Indian Army soliders than war'
'Suicides killing more Indian Army soliders than war'
Top 25 Bollywood Instagram Posts In 2023
Top 25 Bollywood Instagram Posts In 2023
A Day Out With Bollywood's Glamour Girls
A Day Out With Bollywood's Glamour Girls
Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha
Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha
Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards
Djokovic, Sabalenka win ITF World Champion awards
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Mild blast' reported near Army outpost in Assam

'Mild blast' reported near Army outpost in Assam

Lieutenant, soldier killed in mysterious LoC blast

Lieutenant, soldier killed in mysterious LoC blast

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances