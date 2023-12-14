News
'Mild blast' reported near Army outpost in Jorhat, Assam

'Mild blast' reported near Army outpost in Jorhat, Assam

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 22:31 IST
A "mild blast" took place near the army station in Assam's Jorhat district on Thursday evening, a defence official said.

There were, however, no reports of any casualty or damage so far.

Details of the incident and the nature of the explosion are awaited, the official said.

The sound of the explosion was heard near the gate of the army station in Lichubari area of the town at around 8 pm, a police official said.

 

District Commissioner Pullock Mahanta and senior police officials have reached the spot and are currently inside the camp.

Security has been tightened in the area and patrolling has been intensified across the town.

The ULFA(I) in an e-mail statement on Sunday had "claimed responsibility for the two recent blasts in Tinsukia and Sivasagar" which was carried out in response to the 'arrogance' of Director General of Police G P Singh.

One person was arrested following a grenade blast near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22 while the police did not confirm the details of the sound of an explosion heard near a CRPF camp on December nine.

Following the ULFA's claim, the DGP had posted on X that every personnel of Assam Police, Army & CAPF take oath under the National Flag to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"We are committed to wipe out the remnants of terrorism that impedes growth of our state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use full might of law against those who stand in path of our state's growth, progress and development", he said.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
