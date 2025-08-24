Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest nuclear power plant

A fire erupted in Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday after Ukraine launched a drone attack at one of Russia's biggest nuclear power plants, damaging a transformer and causing a fall in the output of one of its reactors by 50 per cent, Anadolu Agency reported, citing the plant's press service.

IMAGE: A view shows the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP), in Russia, on March 19, 2025. Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

According to the Anadolu Agency, the plant announced on Telegram that Russian air defences intercepted the drone around midnight (local time) and the impact triggered an explosion on site.

No injuries were reported.

The explosion ignited a fire that was quickly brought under control but damaged an auxiliary transformer, resulting in Unit 3 operating at half capacity, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement added that Unit 4 is under scheduled maintenance, while Units 1 and 2 are not currently producing power.

Radiation levels at the plant and nearby areas remain normal, Anadolu Agency reported, citing officials.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), acknowledged reports noting that the fire was caused due to 'military activity', while IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that 'every nuclear facility must be protected at all times.'

'IAEA is aware of media reports that a transformer at the Kursk NPP in Russia has caught fire due to military activity. While the IAEA has no independent confirmation of these reports, DG Rafael Grossi stresses that "every nuclear facility must be protected at all times,' it stated in a post on X.

'IAEA monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP; Russia says reactor unit's power reduced due to auxiliary transformer damage but fire extinguished and no injuries,' the watchdog added in another post.

According to Anadolu Agency, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, the country's forces shot down 95 Ukrainian drones overnight across 13 regions, including Kursk and Crimea.

Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein cautioned on Telegram that attacks on such facilities pose serious nuclear safety risks and violate international conventions.

Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to the incident, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, one of Russia's largest, provides electricity to 19 regions in the Central Federal District and is located about 40 kilometres west of the city of Kursk and roughly 93 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.