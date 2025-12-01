HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ukraine's underwater drones hit 2 Russian oil tankers in Black Sea

Ukraine's underwater drones hit 2 Russian oil tankers in Black Sea

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 23:29 IST

x

Ukrainian underwater drones have struck two tankers belonging to Russia's so-called shadow fleet in the Black Sea, a Ukrainian security official has confirmed -- marking the latest escalation in Kyiv's campaign to disrupt Moscow's oil exports, CNN reported.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Ukraine claimed responsibility after explosions hit the vessels on Friday and Saturday.

 

A security source confirmed that Sea Baby maritime drones were used in a joint operation involving Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and its navy. Russia has not issued any immediate response.

According to the Ukrainian source, both tankers suffered critical damage and were effectively knocked out of operation. "This will deal a significant blow to the transportation of Russian oil," the source said.

Russia uses hundreds of tankers - many sailing under different flags of convenience - to ship its oil to customers in defiance of sanctions, as per CNN.

One of the targeted vessels, the Gambian-flagged tanker Virat, was struck for a second time on Saturday after already sustaining damage the previous day, Turkey's transport ministry said.

Turkish maritime authorities reported minor damage above the waterline and confirmed there was no fire on board. The ship was roughly 30 miles (50 km) off the Turkish coast at the time. Tracking data showed it slowing down and turning toward land late Friday, according to CNN.

"There is no request from the personnel to abandon the ship," the Turkish transport ministry said, but a firefighting tugboat had been sent to the scene.

The Turkish foreign ministry later voiced concern over the attacks, saying they posed "serious risks to the safety of navigation, life, property, and the environment in the region."

Virat's destination remained unclear. Shipping data indicated it was waiting for orders somewhere in the Black Sea. The tanker was sanctioned by the United States in January -- under a different name at the time -- and later faced sanctions from both the United Kingdom and the European Union.

A second explosion hit another sanctioned tanker on Friday in a nearby part of the Black Sea. The Gambian-flagged Kairos, which transports Russian crude oil, was severely damaged, and all 25 crew members were evacuated. Neither vessel was inside Turkish territorial waters during the attacks.

Footage from the scene showed Turkish tugs battling a large fire on the Kairos about 30 miles off the Turkish coast. On Saturday, Turkish authorities said the fire on the ship's open deck had been extinguished.

The Kairos, a 275-meter-long tanker weighing nearly 80,000 tons, was sanctioned by the EU earlier this year.

Several unexplained explosions occurred on ships carrying oil to Russia from the Black Sea earlier this year.

Both the Virat and the Kairos had transited the Bosphorus Strait into the Black Sea. Other ships also sanctioned for carrying Russian crude oil were travelling the same route, according to shipping data on Saturday.

There was also an attack by a marine drone early Saturday on a mooring point in Novorossiysk, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

The pipeline carries oil from Kazakhstan through Russia to customers overseas. Kazakhstan's energy ministry said it had "activated a plan to redirect export oil volumes to alternative routes" after the strike.

Kazakhstan's foreign affairs ministry issued a statement protesting "yet another deliberate attack" on the pipeline, saying it harmed relations between the Central Asian nation and Ukraine.

"This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law," said spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

Novorossiysk has been attacked by Ukrainian drones multiple times.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio over US peace plan
Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio over US peace plan
Ukraine peace talks: Trump's special envoy to meet Putin
Ukraine peace talks: Trump's special envoy to meet Putin
'Ukraine conflict just a pretext': Putin defends India
'Ukraine conflict just a pretext': Putin defends India
Putin demands key Ukraine region in return for peace
Putin demands key Ukraine region in return for peace
US: 'India Has Taken Advantage Of Ukraine War'
US: 'India Has Taken Advantage Of Ukraine War'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Shashi Tharoor skips key Congress meet for the second time!3:02

Shashi Tharoor skips key Congress meet for the second time!

Digvijaya Singh and Bansuri Swaraj share light moment on first day of Parl winter session0:28

Digvijaya Singh and Bansuri Swaraj share light moment on...

Kangana takes a dig at opposition for creating ruckus in the Lok Sabha0:33

Kangana takes a dig at opposition for creating ruckus in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO