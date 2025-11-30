HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ukrainian delegation to meet Rubio today over US peace plan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 30, 2025 09:44 IST

A senior Ukrainian delegation is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday (local time) to discuss the US' peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters/File image

Presidential advisor Jaresh Kushner will also be present to hold talks with the Ukrainian officials in Florida, emphasising Washington's diplomatic push on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that a "dignified end" to the war was possible given that the US was demonstrating a constructive approach.

"The Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States by this evening, US time. The dialogue based on the Geneva points will continue. Diplomacy remains active. The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities," Zelenskyy posted on X.

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is heading the Ukrainian delegation. Zelenskyy earlier said that the delegation's task was to swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war.

"Ukraine continues to work with the United States in the most constructive way possible, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be hammered out in the United States. I look forward to our delegation's report following its work this Sunday. Ukraine is working for a dignified peace. Glory to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president posted on X.

This comes as Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching about "36 missiles and almost 600 drones against ordinary life" killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US' plan to end the conflict could "form the basis for future agreements", CNN reported.

However, Putin warned that Russia would seize more territory by force unless Kyiv withdraws.

Putin was speaking to reporters in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Thursday, where he confirmed, as per CNN, Kremlin was expecting a US delegation headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow in the coming week.

The Russian president asserted that Kremlin was ready for a "serious discussion". However, he reiterated, the conflict can only end after Ukrainian troops withdraw from the territories they occupy.

