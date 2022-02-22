News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine Soldiers Are In Battle Mode

Ukraine Soldiers Are In Battle Mode

By Rediff News Bureau
February 22, 2022 12:51 IST
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened after President Vladimir Putin recognised two Russian separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent on Monday.

This led US President Joe Biden to sign an executive order blocking trade and investment in parts of Ukraine that have been recognised as independent by his Russian counterpart.

Russia recognised the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk, which has increased the possibility of war.

 

Please click on the images for a look at how Ukranian troops are preparing for battle.

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier at the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
All Photographs: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier playing with dogs.

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier with a machine gun.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the front line.

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier walks along a trench on the front line near the village of Travneve in Donetsk region.

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier maintains a vigil on the front line.

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier with a machine gun in a trench.

 

 

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in Donetsk region.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers walk near the front line.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
