Pro-Russia Groups in Ukraine Celebrate

On Monday, February 21, 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

Pro-Russian activists reacted with fireworks in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine

Please click on the images for a look at the events at the Kremlin and its aftermath in Donetsk.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, following his country's parliament and security council to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

Photograph: Russian Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin chairs a meeting with members of his security council.

Photograph: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin signs the decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

Photograph: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin/Reuters

IMAGE: Putin appears on a screen at the White House briefing room signing the decree.

Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode in the sky over the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, after Putin signed the decree.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Jubilant pro-Russia separatists.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The pro-Russia separatists express their emotions.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The Russian flag flutters as the pro-Russia separatists celebrate.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The night sky is lit up with fireworks.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com