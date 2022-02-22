News
Rediff.com  » News » Pro-Russia Groups in Ukraine Celebrate

Pro-Russia Groups in Ukraine Celebrate

By Rediff News Bureau
February 22, 2022 12:37 IST
On Monday, February 21, 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.

Pro-Russian activists reacted with fireworks in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine

Please click on the images for a look at the events at the Kremlin and its aftermath in Donetsk.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, following his country's parliament and security council to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.
Photograph: Russian Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin chairs a meeting with members of his security council.
Photograph: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin signs the decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities.
Photograph: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Putin appears on a screen at the White House briefing room signing the decree.
Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fireworks explode in the sky over the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, after Putin signed the decree.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jubilant pro-Russia separatists.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The pro-Russia separatists express their emotions.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Russian flag flutters as the pro-Russia separatists celebrate.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The night sky is lit up with fireworks.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
