U'khand assembly to pass bill on UCC in Feb: Dhami

The Uttarakhand assembly will pass legislation on the Uniform Civil Code during its session beginning February 5, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said.

Photograph: @pushkardhami/X

"It is a special session of the state assembly convened particularly for the passage of a bill on the UCC," Dhami told PTI.

The expert panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will hand over the draft of the UCC to the state government on February 2, he said.

After that, all formalities will be completed and constitutional processes followed to make it a law, Dhami said.

The draft will be discussed at a meeting of the state cabinet which will be held after the submission of the UCC draft, he said.

A session of the assembly has already been convened specially to take steps to make it an act, he said.

Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to implement the UCC. It was a major poll promise made by Dhami for the state assembly polls in 2022.

After taking the reins of power for a consecutive second term in Uttarakhand, Dhami decided to constitute a committee to draft the UCC at his first cabinet meeting.