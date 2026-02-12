HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UK tycoon apologises for 'colonised by immigrants' jibe after backlash

UK tycoon apologises for 'colonised by immigrants' jibe after backlash

By Aditi Khanna
4 Minutes Read
February 12, 2026 22:58 IST

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe issues an apology after sparking outrage from various quarters, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other political leaders

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a visit to Panshanger Community Centre, as part of his cost‑of‑living tour, in Welwyn Garden City, Britain, February 10, 2026.Photograph: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ratcliffe's comments about the UK's population increase and immigration costs triggered immediate condemnation from political figures like Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham.
  • Ratcliffe issued a statement clarifying his intention was to highlight the need for managed migration to support economic growth.
  • Downing Street acknowledged Ratcliffe's apology, emphasizing the need for a serious debate about immigration while condemning his language as inflammatory.
  • Far-right figures like Liz Truss and Nigel Farage voiced support for Ratcliffe's stance on immigration.

A prominent British billionaire was forced to apologise on Thursday after a backlash from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other political leaders for claiming that the UK had been "colonised by immigrants".

Jim Ratcliffe, one of the richest Britons as founder of the INEOS chemicals group and co-owner of the Manchester United football club, told 'Sky News' in an interview on Wednesday that Britain faces serious social and economic challenges due to a massive rise in immigration in recent years.

 

However, the 73-year-old businessman was forced to backtrack the following day and said he was "sorry" for his choice of language.

"The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people," Ratcliffe said during the interview.

"You can't have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money," he said.

It triggered an instant reaction, with Starmer dubbing the remarks "offensive and wrong".

"Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise," he said in a social media post.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, also took to social media to condemn the comments as "inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory" that should be withdrawn because they go against everything the city stands for.

"Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing; portraying those who come here as hostile invading force is quite another," said Burnham.

Ratcliffe's clarification

Amid a barrage of criticism, including from Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, who said the views were "totally out of step with British values", Ratcliffe issued a statement to stress that his intention was to highlight the need for managed migration.

His statement reads: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

"My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

"My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK."

Downing Street responded to say that the businessman, who reportedly shifted his tax residency from the UK to Monaco over five years ago, was right to apologise.

"The Prime Minister asked for an apology, and one's been issued, and it's absolutely right that Jim Ratcliffe has apologised for that language," a spokesperson said.

"We are of course of the view that there should be a serious debate about immigration, but the Prime Minister believes in a Britain built for all, and that those comments were inflammatory and divisive," the spokesperson said.

Support from far-right quarters

Ratcliffe, however, did receive support from far-right quarters with former prime minister Liz Truss â no longer Tory member of Parliament â and anti-immigration Reform UK led by Nigel Farage among those speaking out in support of his stance.

"Ratcliffe is right. Now let's see him and fellow business leaders step up and help fix the country," said Truss.

"One million people living in Britain don't speak English. Areas of our towns and cities have been completely changed. Jim Ratcliffe is right," said Farage.

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
