UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two suspects captured

UK train attack leaves 10 hurt, 9 critical; two suspects captured

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 02, 2025 08:56 IST

At least 10 people were injured, with nine sustaining life-threatening injuries, after a multiple stabbing incident aboard a train in the Cambridgeshire county of East England, British transport police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a statement by the BTP, the incident that occurred on Saturday evening prompted a major incident declaration, with two suspects being arrested, and Counter Terrorism Policing units supporting the investigation.

 

"Ten people have been taken to the hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries. A major incident has been declared, and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation," the BTP said in a post on X.

The BTP stated that the attack took place on the 6:25 PM (local time) service train from Doncaster to London King's Cross, with the law enforcement and emergency service officials responding to the incident when the train was stopped at Huntingdon.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed. Officers are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Police, and two people have been arrested. Further updates will be shared here," the BTP said.

"The train involved was the 6:25 PM service from Doncaster to London King's Cross. A full update will follow shortly," it added.

"This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families," said BTP chief superintendent Chris Casey.

"We're conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident," he added.

Casey further stated that police operations are continuing at the station, with cordons and road closures in place.

"Trains are not currently running through the area," Casey said, thanking the public for their patience and cooperation.

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his concern over the attack, stating that the incident was "appalling."

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police," Starmer said in a post on X.

The UK home secretary Shabana Mahmood also reacted to the incident, saying she was "deeply saddened" and had received regular updates on the investigation.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon. My thoughts go out to all those affected. Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation. I urge people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage," Mahmood said in a post on X.

The police have urged the public to avoid the area and to follow official updates as the investigation continues.

