Indian-origin teenage varsity student among 3 killed in UK knife attacks

An Indian-origin teenage university student described as a talented hockey player has been named locally on Wednesday as one of three victims of a frenzied series of attacks on the streets of Nottingham, central England.

IMAGE: Police forensic officers work near a van in a cordon on the Bentinck Road following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham, Britain, June 13, 2023. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Grace O'Malley Kumar, 19, was reportedly with fellow University of Nottingham student cricketer friend – Barnaby Webber, also 19 – when the as-yet-unnamed attacker is said to have fatally stabbed the duo in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire police said the 31-year-old suspect, who remains in custody, then went on to stab a man in his 50s to death and also attempted to run over three people – still in hospital – with a van stolen from that man.

“We are keeping an ‘open mind' and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances,” Kate Meynell, Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said in a statement.

“A dedicated team of detectives is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents and will continue to gather evidence over the coming days,” she said.

While the victims are yet to be formally named by the police, local media reports from Nottingham have thrown light on some information around Grace Kumar – who is believed to be the daughter of London-based doctor of Indian origin, Dr Sanjoy Kumar.

He is being dubbed a “hero” doctor who saved the lives of some teenage stab victims in his local surgery back in 2009.

Tributes have been pouring in for Grace, who played for the England under-18s hockey team and was also a cricketer.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday," England Hockey, the sport's governing body, said in its tribute.

Woodford Wells Cricket Club in Essex described Grace Kumar as a "fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer".

Earlier, the University of Nottingham confirmed the “sudden and unexpected death” of two of its students.

“All of us at Nottingham are deeply shocked and saddened by the deaths of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre. I know our entire university community will join me in offering our deepest condolences to their family and close friends, as well as the other victims of the incident. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this incredibly difficult time,” said Vice-Chancellor Shearer West.

“The university is supporting the students' family and friends, as well as staff and students. Our security team is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the authorities to support the ongoing investigation into the incident,” she said.

The family of the other student victim issued a statement to express their devastation at the “senseless murder" of Barnaby Webber.

"A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team. At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man," they said.