Uddhav's Shiv Sena moves EC over party symbol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 11, 2022 23:23 IST
In a pre-emptive move, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has moved the Election Commission, asking it to hear it out before taking a view on any demands made by the faction led by Eknath Shinde on the party symbol, sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting with Shiv Sena leaders, in Mumbai, July 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai, in a recent communication to the poll panel, has urged it to give Shiv Sena a hearing in case of claims to the party's election symbol -- bow and arrow.

"It is kind of a caveat," an EC functionary said.

 

Shinde had led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena late last month, walking out of the party with 40 MLAs in tow. He was supported by 10 independent legislators, which led to the ouster of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde was sworn-in as the chief minister, supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, on June 30.

He won the trust vote in the assembly on July 4.

In the Maharashtra assembly, Shinde has claimed to be the 'original' Shiv Sena by virtue of having support of more than two-third legislators of the party's legislative wing.

Shiv Sena is also staring at a split in the Parliamentary party with at least 14 Lok Sabha members weighing the option of joining the Shinde-led faction.

Shinde is trying to wrest control of civic bodies and municipal corporations held by Shiv Sena and also seeking a upper hand over the organisation.

Thackeray had doubled up effort to retain control of Shiv Sena, founded by his father late Balasaheb Thackeray, 56 years ago.

Thackeray and his son Aditya have been meeting party leaders and also touring parts of Maharashtra in a bid to prevent further damage to the organisation.

In a relief to Shiv Sena MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Supreme Court Monday asked newly-elected Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification which was sought by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group on the ground of defying party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The top court is seized of several petitions of the Thackeray faction arising out of the rebellion in Shiv Sena which first led to the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by the Sena supremo and the consequential appointment of Shinde as his successor with the help of BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
