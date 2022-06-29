'Uddhavji will face the no confidence motion on the floor of the House whenever it happens.'

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: PTI Photo

Dr Nitin Raut, Maharashtra's energy minister and the Congress MLA from Nagpur North, who attended the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which could -- some believe could be Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's last such meeting -- gives Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com a peek into what happened at the meeting that lasted for almost an hour.

Uddhav Thackeray was very cool and composed. He thanked the entire cabinet and all the members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for their continued and complete support for his leadership and all the decisions that he took as the leader of the MVA government.

He expressed his gratitude towards all his ministers -- including those who have rebelled -- for all the support he needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and their best wishes for his recovery after spinal surgery. Though, he did say that his own people ditched him.

Unanimous decisions

The entire cabinet unanimously adopted the decisions to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and name the Navi Mumbai airport in memory of the late Dinkar Balu Patil.

There was no objection even from the Congress to rename the two cities and districts.

At the same time on the advice of the Congress legislature party and Congress ministers it was proposed that Pune city as well as district should be named in memory of Jijamata (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's mother). The entire cabinet welcomed it and gave it an in-principle approval.

It has been a longstanding demand of the people of Pune because Jijau had stayed in Pune for long.

Uddhavji is not resigning

The chief minister was cool, patient and nice. Uddhavji will face the no confidence motion on the floor of the House whenever it happens. He is not resigning.

He is quite courageous. He will not let down his supporters. He will not let down his father's legacy. He is a fighter.

The entire cabinet was emotional because we all have the privilege of working with Uddhavji Thackeray.

He is humble, he patiently listen to different views. He is so progressive, cultured.

His ability to take quick decisions regarding many contentious issues lined up before him has impressed not just the MVA constituents, but the entire state of Maharashtra.