Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav vs Shinde: SC for sending matter to larger bench

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2022 13:14 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs raise many constitutional questions which require consideration by a larger bench.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the parties to formulate issues which require examination by a larger bench by July 27.

'After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may, if necessary, be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday,' the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said.

 

The matter will now be heard on August 1.

The bench also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was hearing five pending peas about the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Guv shouldn't have sworn-in new govt: Thackeray faction to SC

During the hearing, the Uddhav Thackeray faction told the Supreme Court that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should not have sworn in the new government when the apex court was seized of the matter.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, told a bench that the Speaker of the assembly recognising a whip other than the official whip nominated by the party is mala fide.

"What happens to the verdict of people? The 10th schedule is turned topsy-turvy and has been used to instigate defection," Sibal told the bench.

Not defection, claims Shinde faction

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stated that in a democracy people may gang up and tell the prime minister that sorry you cannot continue.

"If a leader gathers strength within the party and stays in it to question the leader without leaving the party. It is not defection," Salve submitted.

The CJI-led bench on July 11 had granted interim relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs by asking Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification as sought by the Shinde group on the grounds of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the Speaker.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
