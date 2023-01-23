News
Uddhav Thackeray announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's party

Source: PTI
January 23, 2023 15:02 IST
The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Bal Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on Monday announced an alliance, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray in conversation with Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar at the relaunch of prabhodhankar.com, Mumbai, November 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray said his grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Prakash Ambedkar's grandfather, framer of the Constitution B R Ambedkar, were contemporaries who admired each other and worked to eradicate social evils and bad practices.

 

"Now there are some bad practices in politics and to eradicate them, the inheritors of these two leaders, and people around them, have come together to protect the country's interest. We are coming together to ensure democracy is alive," Thackeray said.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is ruling in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, Thackeray said the country is heading towards autocracy.

He also dared the powers-that-be to hold assembly polls in Maharashtra at the earliest. The state is being ruled by a faction of the Shiv Sena that broke away in June last year and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Thackeray group has routinely called it a dispensation of "traitors".

Speaking about the alliance, which has been forged ahead of civic polls due in several cities, including Mumbai and Thane, Ambedkar said the coming together of the VBA and Shiv Sena-UBT was the start of the politics of change.

The alliance talks between the Shiv Sena-UBT and the VBA were underway for the last few months, with Ambedkar earlier saying it was up to Thackeray to make the formal announcement.

Ambedkar also said the alliance is between the Shiv Sena-UBT and the VBA for the moment, but he hoped other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party) would also join.

Thackeray said he has not seen opposition from the Congress and NCP to the inclusion of VBA in the MVA.

Last month, the Jogendra Kawade-led People's Republican Party (PRP), which has a following among Dalits in the state, had joined hands with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

The BJP, which is a partner in Shinde's government, is allied with the Republican Party of India-A of Ramdas Athawale, who is also a Union minister.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
