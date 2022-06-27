News
Rediff.com  » News » Uddhav hands over portfolios of 9 rebel ministers to others

Source: PTI
June 27, 2022 13:57 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping in Guwahati, to other ministers.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan to attend a Shiv Sena meeting, Mumbai, June 25, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The portfolios of the rebel ministers were being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration, an official statement said.

 

Nine Maharashtra ministers have so far joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde.

The Sena now has four cabinet ministers, including CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai.

Barring Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four ministers of state (MoS), including two from the Sena quota.

All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati. 

