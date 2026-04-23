MP horror: Dalit groom with disability attacked for riding horse; 4 held

A Dalit groom in Madhya Pradesh faced a brutal attack and casteist slurs for the simple act of riding a horse during his own wedding ceremony, highlighting the persistent issue of caste discrimination in India.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points The groom was subjected to casteist abuses and forced to dismount the horse.

The police booked four individuals under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

Authorities are considering invoking the stringent National Security Act against the accused.

The police increased security in the village to prevent further escalation of tensions.

A Dalit groom with physical disability was assaulted by members of a dominant caste for riding a horse and subjected to casteist abuses when he was taking part in a ceremony as part of his wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, the police said on Thursday.

Four persons involved in the incident were booked under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides relevant sections of the BNS and the district collector's permission is being sought to take action against them under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a senior official said.

"The administration has taken a tough stand in the case of the assault on a Dalit groom with disability in Bijauri Pathak village of Damoh district on Tuesday during his 'Rachwai ceremony (pre-wedding procession)," superintendent of police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi told PTI Videos.

The groom was assaulted and harassed by a group of persons while riding a horse, forced to get down, beaten up and abused on caste lines, he said.

Following the assault, a complaint was lodged by the victim at the Hata police station.

Acting swiftly, the police detained four men involved in the incident and they will be placed under arrest soon, he said, adding an investigation was underway to find out if there were more suspects.

Police personnel were continuously monitoring the situation in the village, where strict security arrangements were made to maintain peace and prevent any flare-up, the SP said.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act aims to prevent discrimination and atrocities against members of these communities. The National Security Act allows for preventive detention in cases where there is a perceived threat to national security or public order. Such incidents, though outlawed, continue to occur in various parts of India, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and enforcement of laws against caste-based discrimination.