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Home  » News » UCC bill tabled in Assam assembly, seeks to ban polygamy

UCC bill tabled in Assam assembly, seeks to ban polygamy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 11:29 IST

The Assam government has introduced a landmark Uniform Civil Code Bill, aiming to outlaw polygamy and mandate the registration of live-in relationships, while also setting minimum marriage ages and providing legal protections for partners and children in such unions.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Photograph: @CMOfficeAssam/X

Key Points

  • The Assam government has tabled 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill' in the state assembly.
  • The Bill seeks to ban polygamy and make the registration of live-in relationships compulsory.
  • Minimum marriage ages are set at 21 for men and 18 for women under the proposed legislation.
  • The Bill aims to provide a legal framework to recognise and protect the rights of partners and children in live-in relationships.
  • Opposition parties have expressed concerns and demanded wider consultation with stakeholders before the Bill's introduction.

The Assam government on Monday tabled a bill on the Uniform Civil Code, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill' in the assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Opposition Concerns and Bill's Objectives

The opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all the stakeholders before its introduction.

"The bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships," Sarma said in the 'Statement of Object and Reasons' in the bill.

Key Provisions of the UCC Bill

For marriage, the bill sets 21 years and 18 years as minimum ages for men and women respectively, and prohibits polygamy, he added.

"For the first time, bill provides a legal framework for live-in relationships. By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners -- and any children born from such unions -- are formally recognised and protected," the CM said in the bill.

The bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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