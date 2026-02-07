Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on strike today. Here's why

The union alleges financial hardship due to the state government's authorisation of panic button device providers.

Drivers of app-based taxis and autorickshaws went on a day-long nationwide strike on Saturday after a union called for a protest to press various demands, including action against illegal bike taxi services and redressal of grievances over panic button installations.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, head of Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, said the strike began across Maharashtra and other parts of the country in the morning.

Most autorickshaw and taxi drivers have supported the strike, he said.

Although the union claimed that drivers have kept their vehicles off the roads, taxis and autorickshaws have been available for booking on app-based platforms of major companies, including Uber, Ola and Rapido, since the early hours of the day.

Key Issues Behind the Strike

The Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha had earlier said that the strike was aimed at opposing the "arbitrary" fare policies of ride aggregators, seeking strict enforcement against "illegal" bike taxi operations that were affecting the livelihoods of licensed cab and autorickshaw drivers.

The union representing gig workers also alleged that the mandatory installation of panic buttons has become a financial burden for operators.

"While there are 140 panic button device providers approved by the Central government, the state government has declared nearly 70 per cent of these companies unauthorised. As a result, cab drivers are being forced to remove previously installed devices and spend approximately Rs 12,000 unnecessarily to install new devices, causing severe financial hardship," the statement said.

The drivers' body also raised concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of autorickshaws under the open permit policy, and also alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits.