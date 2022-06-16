News
2 teenage Hindu sisters raped in Pakistan

By M Zulqernain
June 16, 2022 20:19 IST
Two teenage Hindu sisters were allegedly raped by two men in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A police officer stands guard in Islamabad. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The two sisters, aged 16 and 17, left their house in Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, some 300 km from Lahore on the morning of June 5 to attend the nature's call in a nearby field when two men allegedly held them at gun point, area police official Irshad Yaqoob told PTI.

 

The men identified as Umair Ashfaq and Kashif Ali allegedly raped them and fled the scene, the official said.

The medical test of the two girls confirmed that they were raped, the police official said.

Police registered the case after a three-day delay as some influential people of the area reportedly wanted to settle the matter with the victims' family amicably.

One suspected rapist Kashif reportedly belongs to an influential family of the area.

Yaqoob said an FIR has been registered against the suspects on the complaint of the girls' father.

The police official further said that alleged rapist Umair has been arrested while the other had secured a pre-arrest bail from the court.

M Zulqernain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
