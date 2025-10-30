HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Desi bizman killed in Canada by stranger urinating on his car

Desi bizman killed in Canada by stranger urinating on his car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 23:15 IST

x

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old Indian-origin businessman was fatally attacked after he confronted a stranger who was urinating on his car in central Edmonton, Canada.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Facebook

The victim, identified as Arvi Singh Sagoo, succumbed to his injuries five days later, the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

On October 19, at approximately 2.20 am, police were called to an assault that took place near 109 Street and 100 Avenue.

 

"Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious 55-year-old man. The man was treated and transported to the hospital by emergency medical services with life-threatening injuries," police said in the statement early this week.

Arvi succumbed to his injuries on October 24, it added.

Police said 40-year-old Kyle Papin has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

"Both men were not known to each other," it added.

According to Global News, Arvi and his girlfriend were walking to their vehicle after visiting a restaurant near the Alberta legislature when they saw someone urinating on their car.

"When Arvi asked what was going on, he was attacked," it said, adding that the attacker punched Arvi in his head, and he fell to the ground.

His girlfriend called the police, and when the paramedics arrived, Arvi was already unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital and placed on life support. He died five days later, the channel reported.

The channel described the attack as 'unprovoked'.

'Arvi Sagoo's family and friends are remembering him as a funny, outgoing man who loved his family. He leaves behind two teenage children. His brother said he did nothing to deserve this deadly assault,' Sarah Ryan, a local journalist, posted on social media.

"The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and additional charges related to Arvi's death are pending," police said.

The attacker's next court appearance is on November 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bishnoi Gang kills Indian-origin businessman in Canada
Bishnoi Gang kills Indian-origin businessman in Canada
Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada
Indian student killed by stray bullet in Canada
3 Indian students killed in Canada
3 Indian students killed in Canada
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held
11 Indians found dead in Georgia's restaurant
11 Indians found dead in Georgia's restaurant

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries: The World's Biggest Butter/Ghee Lovers

webstory image 2

Oppo's Find X9 Series Launches Globally

webstory image 3

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

VIDEOS

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship 5:16

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of...

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO