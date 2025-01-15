2 Iranians held for 'hypnotising', defrauding Gurugram shop owner

Gurugram police has arrested two Iran nationals for allegedly cheating a shop owner of Rs 45,000 by 'hypnotising' him, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

According to police, a shop owner filed a complaint on Sunday that three foreign nationals had come to his money exchange shop on January 9.

The complainant claimed that he was 'hypnotised' by the accused and they made him transfer Rs 45,000 by pretending to have foreign currency, police said.

Based on his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Rajender Park Police Station. Police arrested Rizwan Khan and Ghulam, Iran nationals, on Monday.

"Police investigation revealed that the accused do not have any valid documents to reside in India and have been carrying out financial frauds by 'hypnotizing' shop owners," they said.

Police recovered Rs 9,000 cash, some foreign currency, a duplicate number plate and a car. Further investigation is underway, they added.