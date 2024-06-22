News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NTA postpones June edition of joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam

NTA postpones June edition of joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 22, 2024 01:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid a raging row over irregularities in exams, the National Testing Agency on Friday announced the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues.

IMAGE: Aspirants wait in a queue at the examination centre to appear for the UGC-NET exams, in Patna on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship and assistant professor and admission to PhD in science courses.

 

The postponement comes two days after the National Testing Agency cancelled the UGC-NET examination within 24 hours of its conduct, saying the integrity of the exam had been compromised.

"The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," the NTA said in a circular.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on 'X', said, "Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth."

The CSIR-UGC-NET exam is conducted twice a year -- June and December -- in five subjects, including Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and

Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences in computer-based format.

It is accepted for admissions in all premier institutions offering PhD courses in these disciplines including IITs and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research.

Last year, over 1.75 lakh students appeared in the December edition of the exam. This year, more than 2 lakh students have registered for it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner
Outcry over NEET grows; NTA credibility under scanner
NEET paper leak: 'There must be a retest'
NEET paper leak: 'There must be a retest'
UGC-NET paper leaked on darknet: Education minister
UGC-NET paper leaked on darknet: Education minister
Porsche teen's father, 5 others granted bail
Porsche teen's father, 5 others granted bail
PIX: Austria ease past Poland, renew knock-out hopes
PIX: Austria ease past Poland, renew knock-out hopes
WB train mishap: Goods driver innocent, claims union
WB train mishap: Goods driver innocent, claims union
PIX: De Kock, bowlers help South Africa sink England
PIX: De Kock, bowlers help South Africa sink England
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Centre cancels UGC-NET amid NEET fiasco

Centre cancels UGC-NET amid NEET fiasco

Centre reveals why it cancelled UGC-NET exam

Centre reveals why it cancelled UGC-NET exam

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances