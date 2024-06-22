NTA postpones June edition of joint CSIR-UGC-NET exam

Amid a raging row over irregularities in exams, the National Testing Agency on Friday announced the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues.

IMAGE: Aspirants wait in a queue at the examination centre to appear for the UGC-NET exams, in Patna on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test conducted to determine eligibility for junior research fellowship and assistant professor and admission to PhD in science courses.

The postponement comes two days after the National Testing Agency cancelled the UGC-NET examination within 24 hours of its conduct, saying the integrity of the exam had been compromised.

"The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 and 27.06.2024 is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website," the NTA said in a circular.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on 'X', said, "Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth."

The CSIR-UGC-NET exam is conducted twice a year -- June and December -- in five subjects, including Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and

Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences in computer-based format.

It is accepted for admissions in all premier institutions offering PhD courses in these disciplines including IITs and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research.

Last year, over 1.75 lakh students appeared in the December edition of the exam. This year, more than 2 lakh students have registered for it.