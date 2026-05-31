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Two CoBRA battalions deployed to Manipur to address ethnic violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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May 31, 2026 22:17 IST

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In response to ongoing ethnic violence, the Indian government is deploying two battalions of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit to Manipur to bolster security and restore peace.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Centre has deployed two CoBRA battalions to Manipur to address ongoing ethnic violence.
  • CoBRA, a specialised jungle warfare unit, will conduct operations against armed groups in Manipur.
  • The deployment aims to restore peace in Manipur, which has experienced significant unrest.
  • CoBRA's expertise in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare is expected to aid in stabilising the region.
  • The CRPF is strategically reallocating CoBRA units as Naxal operations decrease.

The Centre has ordered deployment of two battalions of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA for operational duties in Manipur, official sources said on Sunday.

The state administration and the Union government have been working to bring long-lasting peace in Manipur as more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

 

Officials told PTI that the ministry of home affairs has approved a proposal of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deploy two CoBRA battalions in Manipur -- battalion no 207 based in West Bengal and 210 located in Assam -- for operational duties.

"The two CoBRA battalions will undertake specific operations against the armed groups that undertake violence in Manipur," an senior security officer said, adding the earmarked units will move in the state over the next few weeks.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was raised by the CRPF in 2008-09 to tackle the menace of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) that was raging in multiple Indian states apart from insurgency in certain states of the north east.

CoBRA has a total of ten battalions at present and they are mostly deployed in the anti-Naxal operations theatre.

Each CoBRA battalion has a strength of about 1,000 commandos.

The commandos of this battalion are credited by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with undertaking successful intelligence-based jungle warfare and guerilla tactics operations against Naxals leading to the end of Maoist violence from the country this March.

Officials said that with the operations in the LWE theatre now being reduced to seeking and destroying hidden improvised explosive devices (IEDs) apart from general security of the area, it was planned by the CRPF to move two CoBRA units to Manipur where restoration of complete peace is a task in a "work in progress."

"There are other CoBRA and CRPF units that can serve the Naxal violence hit areas post the end of armed Naxalism in the country.

"One or two CoBRA units may also move to Jammu and Kashmir for full fledged operations once a final decision is taken," a second officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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