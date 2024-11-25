News
Home  » News » AMU professors' fight at meeting goes viral; varsity mulls action

AMU professors' fight at meeting goes viral; varsity mulls action

Source: PTI
November 25, 2024 19:49 IST
Two senior faculty members of the Aligarh Muslim University exchanged blows in an official meeting, leading to a possible departmental action, officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: A view of the Aligarh Muslim University.Photograph: ANI Photo

Varsity authorities said they had taken cognizance of the matter and were initiating necessary action on the "embarrassing" incident.

A video clip that turned up on social media showed Psychology department head Prof Shah Alam and another professor of the same department, Prof SM Khan, trading blows in a meeting on Sunday.

 

Both faculty members complained to the university authority detailing their reasons for the fight, a senior AMU official said.

The reason behind the fracas is still unknown, but according to AMU sources, the outburst resulted from a long-standing misunderstanding between the two teachers.

"This unfortunate and unwarranted incident has come to our knowledge. The University has a mechanism to deal with such incidents and it is taking up this matter accordingly," AMU spokesperson Prof Mohammad Asim Siddiqui told PTI.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
