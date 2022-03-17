News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Twitter handle of ministry of statistics hacked briefly, restored

Twitter handle of ministry of statistics hacked briefly, restored

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2022 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Twitter handle of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation appeared to have been hacked briefly on Thursday as it was showing a display picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

However, the handle, which has over 40,000 followers, was restored later in the afternoon.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy MOSPI

Sources said the ministry got in touch with the cyber crime cell and had to reset its password.

The hacker reportedly also posted replies to some tweets.

 

However, nothing new was tweeted from the handle.

Asked about the incident, the spokesperson of the ministry did not confirm it and told PTI to wait for the ministry's official response.

The MOSPI publishes important macroeconomic data in the form of national account, industrial production index and inflation indices, among others.

It tweets important national statistics, used by policymakers as well as executives for decision making.

Earlier, the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting too were briefly hacked by cyber criminals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nadda's Twitter account hacked; seeks fund for Ukraine
Nadda's Twitter account hacked; seeks fund for Ukraine
Govt issues notice to Twitter over hacking scandal
Govt issues notice to Twitter over hacking scandal
Twitter account of PM Modi's website hacked
Twitter account of PM Modi's website hacked
Mann to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23
Mann to launch anti-corruption helpline on March 23
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal'
Biden calls Putin 'war criminal'
Nizamuddin Markaz reopens for Shab-e-Barat
Nizamuddin Markaz reopens for Shab-e-Barat
What's Mrunal Thakur Up To?
What's Mrunal Thakur Up To?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

MeitY officials clueless over PM's Twitter a/c hacking

MeitY officials clueless over PM's Twitter a/c hacking

PM Modi's Twitter account briefly hacked, restored

PM Modi's Twitter account briefly hacked, restored

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances