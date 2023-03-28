News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Turban-less Amritpal spotted with aide in fresh CCTV footage

Turban-less Amritpal spotted with aide in fresh CCTV footage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 28, 2023 19:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

IMAGE: Fresh CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaces on social media showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask, March 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The undated CCTV footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses.

Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag.

 

There is no official word from the Punjab police on the fresh footage.

A senior Delhi police official said they are probing whether the persons seen in the video are Amritpal Singh and his aide.

"So far we don't have any such information, nor the location where the video was shot has been confirmed to be of Delhi. However, we are verifying it," the official said.

The video has emerged a day after a picture of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh widely circulated on social media. That image showed both these men looking relaxed and Amritpal Singh holding a beverage can.

Papalpreet Singh is said to be Amritpal Singh's mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

Several images and videos of the radical preacher have surfaced on social media since the police crackdown on him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' began on March 18.

Amritpal Singh, however, managed to dodge the crackdown in Jalandhar and escaped in different vehicles by changing his appearance multiple times, police said.

They said Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19.

On March 25, CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing Amritpal Singh talking on a mobile phone.

The police action began about three weeks after Amritpal Singh and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man.

Six police personnel were injured.

The Punjab police have arrested or detained a number of his associates under criminal cases related to spreading disharmony, attempt to murder and attack, police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge duty by public servants.

They have slapped the stringent National Security Act against some of them.

On Sunday, Punjab police said they have released 197 people out of 353 taken into preventive custody till then on apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of law and order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Amritpal should not have run away'
'Amritpal should not have run away'
Another Amritpal aide held under NSA, new pics emerge
Another Amritpal aide held under NSA, new pics emerge
Amritpal was building private militia: Officials
Amritpal was building private militia: Officials
'PMO official' Kiran Patel's wife held for cheating
'PMO official' Kiran Patel's wife held for cheating
Bombay lawyers group moves SC against Dhankhar, Rijiju
Bombay lawyers group moves SC against Dhankhar, Rijiju
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
Bayliss wants his Punjab Kings to play with joy
Plea in SC seeks to ban convicts forming parties
Plea in SC seeks to ban convicts forming parties
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Close to catching Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells HC

Close to catching Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells HC

Amritpal said to be hiding in Nepal, India seeks help

Amritpal said to be hiding in Nepal, India seeks help

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances