Tunisha's mother breaks silence, says Sheezan used her daughter

Actress Tunisha Sharma's mother on Monday alleged that Sheezan Khan had cheated and used her daughter, who was found dead on the set of a television serial in Maharashtra's Palghar district two days ago.

IMAGE: Tunisha Sharma with Sheezan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

According to police, the 21-year-old actress allegedly died by suicide in the washroom on the set of a serial in Vasai area of Palghar on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Valiv police registered a case against Sharma's co-actor Khan under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Sharma's mother claimed Khan deceived her daughter.

"Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months," she alleged.

"Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child," the distraught mother said.

Meanwhile, the police are presently verifying the WhatsApp chats and call records of Tunisha Sharma and Khan, an official said.

Asked if Sharma was pregnant, an official from the probe team said there was no indication of pregnancy in the preliminary autopsy report.

Sharma had acted in the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap and films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

At the time of her death, Sharma was shooting for the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

She had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, the actress was found hanging inside, police said.