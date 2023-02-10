News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Try and catch big fish in drugs, not small fry, SC tells Centre, probe agencies

Try and catch big fish in drugs, not small fry, SC tells Centre, probe agencies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2023 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court Friday said the Centre and investigating agencies are not arresting big fish who are members of international drug syndicates but catching small fish like agriculturists and someone standing at a bus stand in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court. Photograph: ANI Photo

The remarks of the top court came on a bail plea of an accused who was arrested after opium was found in his fields and has served more than five years in jail.

 

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, "We must say that the government of India and the investigating agencies are not arresting big fish. Why don't you go after international drug syndicates? Try to catch them. You are only catching small fish like agriculturists, someone standing at bus stand or other places."

The top court was hearing the bail plea of Sabir who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after opium of commercial quantity was recovered by the police from his agriculture lands.

Additional solicitor general Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government and the Narcotics Control Bureau, opposed the bail plea, saying that it was not a small quantity and he had already been convicted twice.

The bench said the maximum sentence for the quantity of psychotropic substance recovered is 10 years and he has already served more than five years in jail for the offence.

"These are small-time farmers who could not secure bail for the offence," the bench observed, adding that he was entitled for bail.

The top court then proceeded to grant bail and rejected the submission of the state government and the NCB.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Law must not be used as tool to harass accused: SC
Law must not be used as tool to harass accused: SC
Drugs-on-cruise: WhatsApp chats not proof, says court
Drugs-on-cruise: WhatsApp chats not proof, says court
Quantity not purity of drugs to decide punihsment: SC
Quantity not purity of drugs to decide punihsment: SC
PHOTOS: Rohit hits century; India dominate Day 2
PHOTOS: Rohit hits century; India dominate Day 2
Is Defence Budget Enough To Counter China, Pakistan?
Is Defence Budget Enough To Counter China, Pakistan?
Pervez Musharraf: Leopard Never Changed Its Spots
Pervez Musharraf: Leopard Never Changed Its Spots
Sensex snaps 2-day winning run; ends down 124 points
Sensex snaps 2-day winning run; ends down 124 points
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Show no leniency to convicts under NDPS Act: SC

Show no leniency to convicts under NDPS Act: SC

'Youth will be finished': SC on Punjab drugs menace

'Youth will be finished': SC on Punjab drugs menace

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances