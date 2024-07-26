News
Trump's Ear Makes Good Recovery

Trump's Ear Makes Good Recovery

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: July 26, 2024 13:43 IST
Former United States president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said a bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear when an assassin opened fire on a campaign rally in Butler county, Pennsylvania, July 14, 2024.

Trump appeared with a bandaged right ear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a couple of days later.

Ten days after the abortive assassination attempt, Trump's ear seems to have made a good recovery when the candidate addressed a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as evident from the photographs below.

 

IMAGE: Just a strip of band-aid covered the top part of Trump's ear. All photographs: Marco Bello/Reuters

 

 

 

IMAGE: Blake Fong wears a bandage over his ear in tribute to Trump while attending Trump's campaign rally in Charlotte.

 

IMAGE: Andrew Douglas wears a bandage over his ear in tribute to Trump at the Charlotte rally.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

