Trump's Ear Makes Good Recovery

Former United States president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said a bullet had pierced the upper part of his right ear when an assassin opened fire on a campaign rally in Butler county, Pennsylvania, July 14, 2024.
Trump appeared with a bandaged right ear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin a couple of days later.
Ten days after the abortive assassination attempt, Trump's ear seems to have made a good recovery when the candidate addressed a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as evident from the photographs below.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com