HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump To File $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

Trump To File $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 16, 2025 15:35 IST

x

United States President Donald John Trump said he will file a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of running what he called a decades-long 'method of lying' against him, his family and the America First movement.

IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
 

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the lawsuit as the largest illegal campaign contribution ever, alleging that the Times had effectively become a 'mouthpiece' for the Democratic party.

He also criticised the newspaper's front-page endorsement of Kamala Harris, calling it 'something heretofore unheard of.'

'The Times has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole,' Trump wrote.

Trump's move follows his threat last week to sue the Times after it reported on a sexually suggestive note and drawing given to financier Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003.

The note appeared to carry Trump's signature, though the president and his aides have denied any involvement, according to CNN.

Trump did not provide details of the allegations in his lawsuit, but said it would be filed in Florida.

He has repeatedly argued that such lawsuits are part of his effort to 'restore integrity to journalism', as per CNN.

CNN reported that in a complaint filed in a federal court in Tampa, Trump's legal team alleged that The New York Times had engaged in a systematic campaign of 'false, malicious, defamatory, and disparaging' reporting intended to damage his presidential campaign and tarnish his legacy.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
Why Trump Turned on India, Embraced Pakistan
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
The Alaska Fiasco: Lessons For India
Trump Tantrum: 'Present Moment Difficult For India'
Trump Tantrum: 'Present Moment Difficult For India'
Tariff maharajah coming to table: Trump aide on India
Tariff maharajah coming to table: Trump aide on India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 11 Fastest Trains

webstory image 2

Recipe: Corn Cheese Mushroom Quesadillas

webstory image 3

The Top 5 OTT Actors

VIDEOS

Teamwork and communication key lessons: Sunita Williams on her experience during Expedition 722:14

Teamwork and communication key lessons: Sunita Williams...

US delegation arrives at Delhi's Vanijya Bhawan for trade talks1:17

US delegation arrives at Delhi's Vanijya Bhawan for trade...

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV