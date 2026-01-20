HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor after Macron snub

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor after Macron snub

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 20, 2026 18:23 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative created by Trump to mediate global conflict, EuroNews reported.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron as they pose for a photo, at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, amid a US-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. Photograph: Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

"Nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon," Trump said after hearing from a reporter that Macron would not join the board.

"I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join," Trump said.

 

Macron's five-year presidential term is due to end in May 2027, and he cannot run again for a third term in accordance with French law, as per EuroNews.

The Board of Peace was an idea initially proposed by President Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.

Macron invited US President Donald Trump for a G7 meeting after the World Economic Forum, as per a screenshot of both their chats shared by the latter on Truth Social.

Macron affirmed that France and the US were in line on Syria and could do great things in Iran, but do not understand his stance on Greenland.

Trump's reply to Macron's text was not visible in the screenshot if he replied at all.

The message by Macron in full read: 'My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel.'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
