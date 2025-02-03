Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico, Canada negotiations continue

United States President Donald Trump paused tariffs on Mexico for one month after last-minute talks with its President Claudia Sheinbaum.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

"I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country," Trump posted his social media platform Truth .

He further added, "We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a "deal" between our two Countries."

Claudia Sheinbaum also confirmed the development, saying that Mexico and the US will start working on security and commerce.

"Our teams will start working today in two areas: security and commerce," Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X.

The pause added to the drama as Trump's tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday.

Trump posted on social media that he spoke Monday morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would “be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.”

"Canada doesn't even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What's that all about? Many such things, but it's also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M," Trump said.

Trump on February 1 had announced tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China. He imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent on goods from China.

Both Canada and Mexico had plans to levy their own tariffs in response to US actions, but Mexico is holding off for the moment.

Earlier, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset said the US government has noticed that Canada has "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs.

"Canadians appear to have misunderstood the plain language of the executive order," Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

Doug Ford, premier of the major Canadian province bordering the US, Ontario, on Monday banned American companies from provincial contracts, and shunned Starlink.

"Starting today and until U.S. tariffs are removed, Ontario is banning American companies from provincial contracts. Every year, the Ontario government and its agencies spend $30 billion on procurement, alongside our $200 billion plan to build Ontario. U.S.-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues. They only have President Trump to blame. We're going one step further. We'll be ripping up the province's contract with Starlink. Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy. Canada didn't start this fight with the U.S., but you better believe we're ready to win it."