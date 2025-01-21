Trump pardons 1,500 supporters charged for Capitol riots

Just a few hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump granted pardons and commutations to about 1,500 of his supporters who have been charged in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump shows a signed executive order during a rally on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, DC on January 20, 2025. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

According to the statement, 14 individuals were granted commutation of sentences related to events of January 6, 2021 and granted "a full, complete and unconditional pardon" to all other individuals convicted of the offences on that day.

"Commute the sentences of the following individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, to time served as of January 20, 2025: Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, Jeremy Bertino," the statement read.

"Grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," it added.

They were also part of an organisation called the "Oath Keepers and Proud Boys."

Casting the rioters as "patriots" and "hostages", Trump claimed they were unfairly treated by the Justice Department that also charged him with federal crimes in two cases he contends were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the White House statement further stated that the attorney general will administer and effectuate the immediate issuance of certificates of pardon for the individuals who were granted the full pardon and were immediately released from prison.

In 2021, thousands of angry Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

More than 1,200 people have been convicted in the riot, including approximately 250 people convicted of assault charges.