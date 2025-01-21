HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Trump pardons 1,500 supporters charged for Capitol riots

Trump pardons 1,500 supporters charged for Capitol riots

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 09:06 IST

x

Just a few hours after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump granted pardons and commutations to about 1,500 of his supporters who have been charged in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump shows a signed executive order during a rally on the inauguration day of his second Presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, DC on January 20, 2025. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

According to the statement, 14 individuals were granted commutation of sentences related to events of January 6, 2021 and granted "a full, complete and unconditional pardon" to all other individuals convicted of the offences on that day.

"Commute the sentences of the following individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, to time served as of January 20, 2025: Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerschel, Joseph Hackett, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, Jeremy Bertino," the statement read.

"Grant a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offences related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021," it added.

 

They were also part of an organisation called the "Oath Keepers and Proud Boys."

Casting the rioters as "patriots" and "hostages", Trump claimed they were unfairly treated by the Justice Department that also charged him with federal crimes in two cases he contends were politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the White House statement further stated that the attorney general will administer and effectuate the immediate issuance of certificates of pardon for the individuals who were granted the full pardon and were immediately released from prison.

In 2021, thousands of angry Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in multiple injuries and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

More than 1,200 people have been convicted in the riot, including approximately 250 people convicted of assault charges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Trump's 'America First' agenda: Key policies unveiled
Trump's 'America First' agenda: Key policies unveiled
Trump to declare national emergency, send troops to...
Trump to declare national emergency, send troops to...
'America is back': White House website changes
'America is back': White House website changes
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick
Departing from the past: Trump and Biden ride together
Departing from the past: Trump and Biden ride together

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lewis Hamilton Joins Ferrari!

webstory image 2

5 Foods That Can Worsen Thyroid Issues

webstory image 3

India's 6 Best Museums

VIDEOS

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur2:28

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour3:46

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour

Guldanda Meadow in J-K attracts huge influx of tourists after snow clearance3:14

Guldanda Meadow in J-K attracts huge influx of tourists...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD