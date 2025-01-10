Trump opens up on his viral moment with Obama

United States President-elect Donald Trump opened up about the viral moment between him and former President Barack Obama, acknowledging the seemingly warm interaction that was captured during the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, Politico reported.

IMAGE: Former US President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump speak ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photograph: Ricky Carioti/Pool via Reuters

Cameras caught the two presidents and strong critics of each other, sitting together, with Obama seen laughing as they chatted at the service on Thursday.

Trump reflected on the exchange during a Fox News interview from his home in Florida, admitting that the moment did appear 'very friendly'.

"It did look very friendly, I must say. I didn't realise how friendly it looked. I saw it on your wonderful network, just a little while ago before I came in and I said 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do," he said.

Although Trump did not provide specifics on what he and Obama discussed, he suggested that their differing political ideologies did not prevent them from having a congenial interaction, reported Politico.

"We have little different philosophies, right? I don't know, we just got along. But I got along with everybody on that. You know we met backstage before we went on, and I thought it was a beautiful service, but we all got along very well," Trump explained.

VIDEO: Trump on chat with Obama

In addition to his remarks about Obama, Trump addressed several other matters during the interview.

He reiterated his criticism of state and local officials in California for their handling of the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Trump also took the opportunity to touch on his interest in Greenland, as well as his previous suggestion of making Canada the 51st state.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations between the Biden administration and the Taliban for the release of Americans held in Afghanistan, Trump said he would be looking into it the following day.

He also promised to release a report on the mysterious drone sightings shortly after his inauguration, calling it 'ridiculous they're not telling you about the drones', Politico reported.

Additionally, Trump mentioned that his team is coordinating meetings with key foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping.